Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.80 and last traded at GBX 107.30. 462,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,659,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 140.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBST

Ibstock Trading Down 5.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The company has a market cap of £423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ibstock

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson sold 64,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total value of £66,418.52. Also, insider Martin Payne acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £21,600. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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