ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sells $993,872.88 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) CEO John Wasson sold 12,411 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $993,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,080.88. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. 312,819 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $101.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business's revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ICF International's payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

ICF International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2,121.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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