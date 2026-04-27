Ichiro Aoki Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 106,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,195.44. The trade was a 32.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Ichiro Aoki sold 43,500 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $153,990.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Ichiro Aoki sold 6,500 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $22,750.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Ichiro Aoki sold 3,506 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $10,482.94.

On Thursday, March 26th, Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $328,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $158,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $141,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $128,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 4,573 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $16,279.88.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 16,879,512 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $885.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.11 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 66.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,774,708 shares of the company's stock worth $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 873,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,705,742 shares of the company's stock worth $76,621,000 after acquiring an additional 148,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,493,648 shares of the company's stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 210,463 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 60.0% in the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,644,393 shares of the company's stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $22,385,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $4.25 price target on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie's product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider indie Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and indie Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While indie Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here