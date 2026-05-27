Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.5714.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, April 20th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 21,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $979,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,178,035.68. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $818,694.75. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,255. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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