Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.3220, with a volume of 80276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $979,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,178,035.68. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,056,566.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 97,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,849,845.26. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,259 shares of company stock worth $5,689,250 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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