Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.91, but opened at $67.06. Ichor shares last traded at $66.2710, with a volume of 92,318 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Stock Up 7.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,384,598.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,577.82. This trade represents a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the sale, the director owned 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,694.75. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,977. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 497.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 807,792 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

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