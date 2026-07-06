Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.22, but opened at $103.95. Ichor shares last traded at $100.96, with a volume of 400,529 shares.

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,938.78. The trade was a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ichor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here