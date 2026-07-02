Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.66 and last traded at $104.3850. Approximately 330,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,043,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.77.

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.71.

View Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,059.24. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ichor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here