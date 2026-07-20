ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.85 and last traded at $157.1650, with a volume of 213542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $387,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $345,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,638,000 after acquiring an additional 690,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $127,053,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $134,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

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