IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences's revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of -0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $40.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $382,095.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,904.66. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 677.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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