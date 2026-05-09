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IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
IDEX logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" on IDEX, with six buy ratings and three hold ratings. The average 12-month price target among analysts is $234.70.
  • IDEX reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.00 versus estimates of $1.78 and revenue of $886.9 million versus expectations of $845.6 million. The company also raised its guidance for both Q2 2026 and FY 2026.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share from $0.71, which annualizes to $2.92 and a yield of about 1.3%. Institutional investors continue to hold the vast majority of the stock, with ownership at 97.96%.
  • Interested in IDEX? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth $228,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $2,598,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.9%

IEX stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $199.52 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is 42.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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