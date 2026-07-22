IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $905.3750 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IDEX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $231.70.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $574,174,000 after buying an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $224,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 446.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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