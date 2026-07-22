Go Pro
→ Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
IDEX logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IDEX is set to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, with analysts expecting $2.11 per share on revenue of $905.4 million. The company’s own guidance calls for EPS of $2.07 to $2.12.
  • Last quarter topped expectations, as IDEX posted $2.00 EPS versus the $1.78 consensus and revenue of $886.9 million, up 8.9% year over year. The company also showed solid profitability with a 15.29% return on equity and a 14.38% net margin.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on the stock, with six Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, and a consensus target price of $244.00. Recent dividend news also showed a quarterly payout of $0.73 per share, equal to a 1.3% yield.
  • Interested in IDEX? Here are five stocks we like better.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $905.3750 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $231.70.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $574,174,000 after buying an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $224,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 446.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IDEX Right Now?

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines