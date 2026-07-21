IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.00.

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IDEX Trading Up 0.6%

IEX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $231.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 359,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2,690.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 27,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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