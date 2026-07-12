IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.57. 612,524 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,640. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $506.91 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $555.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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