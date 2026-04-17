IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $760.00.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $569.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $402.85 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here