IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $611.21 and last traded at $592.9650, with a volume of 261863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $599.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on IES in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IES presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.00.

View Our Latest Report on IESC

IES Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.67.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total value of $1,596,335.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,517 shares in the company, valued at $42,233,025.77. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Simmes sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.26, for a total value of $2,531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,373,279.50. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock worth $10,636,940 over the last 90 days. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IES by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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