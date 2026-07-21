IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.82 and traded as high as GBX 85. IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 84, with a volume of 201,120 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IG Design Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of £217.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Gittins purchased 8,637 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £7,859.67. Also, insider S Anders Hedlund acquired 16,642,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 per share, for a total transaction of £14,645,523.20. Insiders bought 16,766,294 shares of company stock worth $1,475,518,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company's stock.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

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