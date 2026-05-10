IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 2,800 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.35, for a total value of C$191,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 134,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$9,181,387.15. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,649. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$42.13 and a 12-month high of C$77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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