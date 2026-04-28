IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$69.86.

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IGM Financial Trading Down 0.8%

TSE IGM traded down C$0.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$72.97. 178,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,411. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$42.13 and a 52-week high of C$74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.75.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IGM Financial

In other news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.73, for a total transaction of C$1,718,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,229 shares in the company, valued at C$2,627,479.17. The trade was a 39.54% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,400 shares of company stock worth $6,306,649. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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