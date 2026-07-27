IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. National Bank Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. TD lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$78.50.

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IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$83.54. 189,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,398. The company has a market cap of C$19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.69 and a twelve month high of C$87.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.51.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.90, for a total value of C$54,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,264,019.20. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,039 shares of company stock worth $11,327,486. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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