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IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
IGM Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock surge on analyst upgrades: IGM Financial reached a new 52-week high after National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$85 and several other brokers lifted targets (many to ~C$76), though the MarketBeat consensus remains a Hold with a C$72 target.
  • Notable insider selling: Director James Patrick O'Sullivan sold 25,000 shares (a ~39.5% reduction) and insiders sold 92,400 shares last quarter, despite insiders collectively owning 66.58% of the company.
  • Recent results and valuation: IGM reported C$1.27 EPS on C$1.05B revenue, with a 13.03% ROE, a market cap of C$17.58B and a P/E of 16.17.
  • Interested in IGM Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$82.00 to C$85.00. The company traded as high as C$75.04 and last traded at C$74.88, with a volume of 143665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.23.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IGM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 25,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.73, for a total value of C$1,718,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,627,479.17. The trade was a 39.54% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,649. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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