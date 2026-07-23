IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.22 and traded as high as C$85.85. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$84.78, with a volume of 542,730 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.22.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. IGM Financial's payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other IGM Financial news, Director J. Luke Gould sold 11,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.40, for a total transaction of C$862,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$693,840. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Douglas Milne sold 6,620 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.98, for a total transaction of C$509,607.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,751.28. This trade represents a 86.47% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 144,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Further Reading

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