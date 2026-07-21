Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $4.1893 billion for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $271.94 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $274.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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