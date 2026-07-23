Illumina (ILMN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Illumina to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.1306 billion for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $190.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 441 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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