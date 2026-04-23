Illumina (ILMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.0728 billion for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43. Illumina has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 441 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here