Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.0625.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. Illumina has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $2,636,483,000 after acquiring an additional 124,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $811,895,000 after acquiring an additional 190,324 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $715,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $375,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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