Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.3750.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Illumina Trading Up 5.2%

ILMN stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $172.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting optimism about clinical sequencing momentum, consumables pricing, and the company’s pipeline. Article

Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting optimism about clinical sequencing momentum, consumables pricing, and the company’s pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its collaboration with Illumina, linking xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows to DRAGEN and Connected Insights, which could deepen Illumina’s role in oncology research and support software adoption. Article

Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its collaboration with Illumina, linking xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows to DRAGEN and Connected Insights, which could deepen Illumina’s role in oncology research and support software adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Illumina’s better execution, stronger NovaSeq X adoption, and higher full-year 2026 guidance, which has helped extend the stock’s rally. Article

Recent commentary highlighted Illumina’s better execution, stronger NovaSeq X adoption, and higher full-year 2026 guidance, which has helped extend the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Illumina reported small insider sales, including a routine Rule 10b5-1 sale by the chief accounting officer, which is not unusual but adds to scrutiny around insider activity. SEC filing

Illumina reported small insider sales, including a routine Rule 10b5-1 sale by the chief accounting officer, which is not unusual but adds to scrutiny around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister sold a large block of shares in multiple transactions, which could weigh on sentiment despite no direct sign of operational weakness. SEC filing

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,450,880. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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