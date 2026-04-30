Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.150-5.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Illumina's conference call:

Illumina beat Q1 guidance on revenue, margins, and EPS and raised 2026 guidance to $4.52–$4.62B revenue, non‑GAAP operating margin of 23.4%–23.6% , and EPS of $5.15–$5.30 , citing Q1 outperformance.

revenue, non‑GAAP operating margin of , and EPS of , citing Q1 outperformance. Demand for the NovaSeq X accelerated with over 80 placements in Q1 (≈20 more YoY) and sequencing consumables grew, led by clinical consumables which rose ~20% ex‑China and represented >65% of consumables revenue.

accelerated with over 80 placements in Q1 (≈20 more YoY) and sequencing consumables grew, led by clinical consumables which rose ~20% ex‑China and represented >65% of consumables revenue. Management said they were supply‑constrained on NovaSeq X units and expect Q2 operating margins near ~22% due to a higher instrument mix, inflationary component/freight costs and a full quarter of SomaLogic, though they expect margin improvement in H2.

Illumina closed the SomaLogic acquisition (~$363M net), reported the business performing in line with expectations, and the board authorized an additional $1.5B in share repurchases while gross leverage sits around 1.5x LTM EBITDA.

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Illumina Trading Up 5.3%

ILMN stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43. Illumina has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Trending Headlines about Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 975.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 441 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Illumina by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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