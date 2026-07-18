Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ILMN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

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Illumina Stock Down 1.9%

ILMN stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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