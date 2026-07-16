IMAX (IMAX) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $95.8930 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 34,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,266,784.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,350,974.12. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,829 shares of the company's stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,993 shares of the company's stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IMAX by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 839,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 247,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company's stock.

IMAX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IMAX announced a strategic partnership with Goer Dynamics to develop the world’s first IMAX-branded in-vehicle entertainment system, opening a potential new licensing and technology revenue stream as premium entertainment moves into autonomous and connected vehicles. Article Title

IMAX announced a strategic partnership with Goer Dynamics to develop the world’s first IMAX-branded in-vehicle entertainment system, opening a potential new licensing and technology revenue stream as premium entertainment moves into autonomous and connected vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey show intense consumer demand for IMAX 70mm screenings, with fans scrambling for tickets and premium pricing surging in markets like India, signaling strong near-term box office and exhibitor momentum for IMAX formats.

Multiple reports about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey show intense consumer demand for IMAX 70mm screenings, with fans scrambling for tickets and premium pricing surging in markets like India, signaling strong near-term box office and exhibitor momentum for IMAX formats. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that The Odyssey was filmed for IMAX and that the movie’s runtime was constrained by IMAX projection limits reinforces IMAX’s status as a must-have format for blockbuster releases, which can support higher utilization and pricing power for IMAX theaters.

Coverage highlighting that The Odyssey was filmed for IMAX and that the movie’s runtime was constrained by IMAX projection limits reinforces IMAX’s status as a must-have format for blockbuster releases, which can support higher utilization and pricing power for IMAX theaters. Positive Sentiment: Additional publicity from interviews and viewing guides comparing IMAX with other premium formats keeps the brand top-of-mind and may encourage moviegoers to choose IMAX over competing premium cinema options.

Additional publicity from interviews and viewing guides comparing IMAX with other premium formats keeps the brand top-of-mind and may encourage moviegoers to choose IMAX over competing premium cinema options. Neutral Sentiment: New IMAX-with-Laser theater openings, such as GSC’s location in Malaysia, expand the network and reinforce the company’s premium positioning, but the immediate stock impact is likely limited unless adoption accelerates materially. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IMAX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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