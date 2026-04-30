IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.50%.

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IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. IMAX has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

More IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major theater expansion deal — IMAX and HOYTS agreed to add ten new "IMAX with Laser" locations across Australia and New Zealand, nearly doubling IMAX’s footprint with HOYTS and boosting long-term recurring licensing and box-office revenue potential. Article Title

Major theater expansion deal — IMAX and HOYTS agreed to add ten new "IMAX with Laser" locations across Australia and New Zealand, nearly doubling IMAX’s footprint with HOYTS and boosting long-term recurring licensing and box-office revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Stronger IMAX content pipeline — Reports say director Craig Gillespie confirmed a sizable IMAX runtime for Supergirl, signaling continued studio willingness to deliver premium-format content that can lift per-screen revenues. Article Title

Stronger IMAX content pipeline — Reports say director Craig Gillespie confirmed a sizable IMAX runtime for Supergirl, signaling continued studio willingness to deliver premium-format content that can lift per-screen revenues. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings as a near-term catalyst — Analysts and investors are focused on IMAX’s upcoming earnings release, which could confirm whether recent box-office trends and expansion translate into margin and revenue beats; this creates short-term volatility risk/reward. Article Title

Earnings as a near-term catalyst — Analysts and investors are focused on IMAX’s upcoming earnings release, which could confirm whether recent box-office trends and expansion translate into margin and revenue beats; this creates short-term volatility risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by CEO — CEO Richard Gelfond sold ~8,943 shares for ~$333,842 under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while routine and pre-planned, insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors. Article Title

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 330,200 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $12,488,164.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,657,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,324,759. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $333,842.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,557,524.66. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,284 shares of company stock worth $40,062,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 2,310.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 863.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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