Free Trial
→ Act by Friday, August 16th, to collect this 22% dividend (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
September 18, 2024
Lynnwood, WA USA - circa July 2023: Angled view of the concession stand counter inside an AMC movie theater.

Key Points

  • AMC Entertainment is the world's largest movie theater operator, with over 900 locations and more than 10,000 screens, but it has yet to earn a profit since the pandemic.
  • Cinemark is the third-largest movie operator in the United States. It has been profitable and has grown revenues by double digits.
  • IMAX is an asset-light technology company that earns money by selling, upgrading, maintaining, and leasing its proprietary technology and equipment and through box office revenue-sharing agreements.
  • 5 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment

The pandemic accelerated the video streaming migration, which was the death knell for the cinema business. Movie theater stocks haven’t made headlines since the meme stock mania in 2021. However, in 2024, their stocks have been hiding in plain sight while making stealth recoveries. The advent of blockbuster movies like the Walt Disney Co. NYSE: DIS Marvel release of Deadpool and Wolverine swept box office records, raking in over $620 million domestically, becoming the fifth highest-grossing superhero movie and $1.3 billion worldwide. While the rest of the consumer discretionary sector is hurting from a weak consumer, the experiential nature of movie theaters continues to draw them in new record numbers. Here are three stocks making a comeback from the movie theater business.

Strong Box Office Performance Boosts AMC’s Future Prospects

AMC Entertainment Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock logo
AMCAMC 90-day performance
AMC Entertainment
$4.72
-0.06 (-1.25%)
(As of 09/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$2.38
$11.88
Price Target
$5.70
Add to Watchlist

The world’s largest movie theater operator, AMC Entertainment Inc. NYSE: AMC, has been staying out of the spotlight. The company has been a meme stock widow maker that surged as high as $393.63 pre-split on June 1, 2024, spawning a new wave of meme-stock warriors called the AMC Apes. Unfortunately, the stock continued to suffer dilution even after creating the infamous APE units that were supposed to prevent dilution but eventually converted to common shares, thereby diluting the float again. To "un-dilute" the shares, the company performed a 1-for-10 reverse split on August 24, 2023, that promptly sold off from $16.60 to a low of $2.38 on April 16, 2024.

While AMC hasn’t moved anywhere near its 52-week highs, the stock has stabilized in the $4.00 to $5.00 range since May. Shares are trading down 19.4% for the year. 

It reported an EPS loss of 43 cents in its second quarter of 2024, matching consensus estimates. Revenues continued to slump 23.1% YoY to $1.04 billion, but it beat consensus estimates for $1.03 billion. Deadpool and Wolverine helped AMC record its highest-ever opening weekend attendance and highest-ever opening weekend admissions revenue for a rated R movie. The consensus analyst price target is 15% higher at $5.70.


Cinemark Outperforms, Returning to Profitability in 2024  

Cinemark Today

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. stock logo
CNKCNK 90-day performance
Cinemark
$28.33
-0.29 (-1.01%)
(As of 09/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$13.19
$29.07
P/E Ratio
19.54
Price Target
$26.00
Add to Watchlist

Cinemark Holdings Inc. NYSE: CNK is the third-largest theater chain in the United States, with 308 movie theaters and 4,303 screens in 42 states. It’s also the largest operator in Argentina and Brazil and the second largest in Chile, Columbia and Peru. The company offers a Movie Club membership plan starting at $10.99, enabling 1 free movie ticket a month, waiving online ticket fees and discounts on concessions.

The biggest difference between Cinemark and AMC is that Cinemark is back to earning profits. Cinemark theaters tend to be in suburban areas with lower rents.  Cinemark earned 32 cents per share in its second quarter of 2024, handily beating consensus estimates by 24 cents. Revenues grew 22.1% YoY to $734.2 million, beating consensus estimates of $691.74 million.  It's no wonder the stock is trading near its 52-week highs and up 102% year-to-date (YTD). Analysts have a consensus price target that’s 11.5% lower at $25.20, but the highest analyst forecast is priced at $31.00 per share.

IMAX Beats Q2 Earnings Expectations, Raises Installation Guidance

IMAX Today

IMAX Co. stock logo
IMAXIMAX 90-day performance
IMAX
$20.29
-0.03 (-0.15%)
(As of 09/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$13.20
$22.13
P/E Ratio
42.27
Price Target
$23.78
Add to Watchlist

If you’re a movie theater buffyou’ve heard of IMAX Co. NYSE: IMAX and have likely experienced an IMAX movie. Their 15/70mm format provides 40% more images on the screen with up to 18K resolution. Their 59 x 79-foot curved movie screens and blaring audio surround sound are the epitome of an experiential movie experience, and they just can't be duplicated at home. IMAX makes its money by selling and leasing IMAX systems to theaters and cameras to production companies and through revenue-sharing deals with cinemas.

IMAX reported EPS of 18 cents for the second quarter of 2024, handily beating consensus estimates by 13 cents. Revenues slipped 9.2% YoY to $88.96 million but beat consensus estimates of $74.52 million. Signing for new and upgraded IMAX systems rose 89% YoY to 87. IMAX system installs rose 20% to 24, prompting them to raise installation guidance to 130 to 150 systems in 2024, up from 128 in 2023. This asset-light stock is up 14.8% YTD. Consensus analyst targets suggest 14.5% more upside to $23.78, with a high forecast of $30.00.  

Should you invest $1,000 in AMC Entertainment right now?

Before you consider AMC Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMC Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While AMC Entertainment currently has a "Strong Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Do you expect the global demand for energy to shrink?! If not, it's time to take a look at how energy stocks can play a part in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
2.5171 of 5 stars
2.52 / 5 stars		$4.73-1.2%0.85%-3.72Strong Sell$5.70
Walt Disney (DIS)
4.9026 of 5 stars
4.90 / 5 stars		$93.46-0.1%0.96%101.59Moderate Buy$118.43
Cinemark (CNK)
4.3177 of 5 stars
4.32 / 5 stars		$28.33-1.0%5.08%19.54Moderate Buy$25.20
IMAX (IMAX)
3.469 of 5 stars
3.47 / 5 stars		$20.29-0.1%N/A42.27Moderate Buy$23.78
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Act by Friday, August 16th, to collect this 22% dividend
Let's do a little math here... To double your money at a 3% rate of return, you would need around 23 years....
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Sector Rotation Begins
The myth of the Russell 2000 index is that it's a small-cap index. In reality, the index focuses on both small...
MarketBeat
Why You Should NOT Trade This Market
You'll be interested in our 5-Day Options Trading Challenge, starting September 23. So, what makes this dif...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
When you hear the phrase "cheap dividend stocks," what comes to mind? It can mean different things to differen...
MarketBeat
This Crypto Is Set to Explode in September
With thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, it's crucial to focus on the ONE that has the potential to make ...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?
SMCI Stock: Is a Rebound Coming?
FOMC’s Rate Cut Decision Could Drive Market Swings

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines