Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.57.

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Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.64 on Monday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 277,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,562 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company's stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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