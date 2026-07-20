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Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Immuneering logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Immuneering from a “hold” to a “sell” rating, adding to a mixed analyst picture for the biotech stock.
  • Despite the downgrade, the overall analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy”, with a consensus price target of $16.57 and several firms still maintaining bullish ratings.
  • Immuneering shares were trading at $4.64, well below their 12-month high of $10.08, while the company continues to report losses and has a lead program, IRX-2, in Phase 2 trials for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.64 on Monday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 277,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,562 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company's stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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Analyst Recommendations for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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