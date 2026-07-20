Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 287.93% from the company's current price.

IMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immuneering from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.57.

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Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,601,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 2,229,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company's stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 1,358,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 440,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company's stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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