Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IMRX

Immuneering Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.43. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Nasdaq: IMRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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