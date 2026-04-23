Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 27th

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 24th.

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Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,463. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $119.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMUX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Immunic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, D. Boral Capital downgraded Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,829 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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