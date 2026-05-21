ImmunityBio's (IBRX) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 49.07% from the company's current price.

IBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.20.

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ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million. Equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,850,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,238,360.21. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,500. 69.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company's stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company's stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,113 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company's stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,001 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ImmunityBio News

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted ImmunityBio’s supplemental BLA for ANKTIVA plus BCG, creating a clear regulatory path toward a potential label expansion and a January 6, 2027 decision date. Article Title

The FDA accepted ImmunityBio’s supplemental BLA for ANKTIVA plus BCG, creating a clear regulatory path toward a potential label expansion and a January 6, 2027 decision date. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IBRX, with a $15 price target , reinforcing bullish sentiment after the FDA review news. Article Title

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on IBRX, with a , reinforcing bullish sentiment after the FDA review news. Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio also highlighted favorable comparative-effectiveness data for ANKTIVA + BCG versus competing bladder cancer therapies, which may support the product’s commercial outlook. Article Title

ImmunityBio also highlighted favorable comparative-effectiveness data for ANKTIVA + BCG versus competing bladder cancer therapies, which may support the product’s commercial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms issued class-action reminders tied to the FDA warning letter over allegedly misleading cancer treatment claims, keeping legal overhang in focus for investors. Article Title

Several firms issued class-action reminders tied to the FDA warning letter over allegedly misleading cancer treatment claims, keeping legal overhang in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on ImmunityBio’s valuation after the FDA approval for Anktiva suggests the stock may be consolidating after the initial move. Article Title

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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