Immunocore (IMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $143.44 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Immunocore Stock Up 0.8%

Immunocore stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Immunocore from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMCR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,199.65. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $192,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,538.65. The trade was a 50.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $619,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 45.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,011 shares of the company's stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 40.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Immunocore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company's stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

Further Reading

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