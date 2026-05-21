Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.2950. Approximately 1,378,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,611,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

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Immunovant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunovant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Immunovant released strong Week 16 results from its difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis study, with response rates that investors viewed as clinically meaningful and supportive of the drug’s potential. Article Title

Immunovant released strong Week 16 results from its difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis study, with response rates that investors viewed as clinically meaningful and supportive of the drug’s potential. Positive Sentiment: The company said its cutaneous lupus proof-of-concept trial is fully enrolled, creating another near-term catalyst with topline data expected in the second half of 2026. Article Title

The company said its cutaneous lupus proof-of-concept trial is fully enrolled, creating another near-term catalyst with topline data expected in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Immunovant also highlighted a cash balance of about $902 million at quarter-end, which should support ongoing development and help fund a potential commercial launch of IMVT-1402 in Graves’ disease. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunovant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Tiago Girao sold 25,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $763,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 247,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,333,793.52. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Melanie Gloria sold 8,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $216,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 245,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,862.26. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 78,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,713 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 981,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 137,099 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,754,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,039 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 38.5% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 253,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant's approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company's lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

Further Reading

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