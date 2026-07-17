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Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Imperial Brands logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Imperial Brands’ share price fell below its 50-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 2,705 before last changing hands at GBX 2,732.25.
  • Analysts remain moderately positive overall, with five Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of GBX 3,433.33.
  • The stock’s latest earnings report showed GBX 127.70 EPS for the quarter, while the company also posted strong profitability metrics such as a 39.24% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,770.52 and traded as low as GBX 2,705. Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 2,732.25, with a volume of 1,741,955 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 3,150 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,433.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,770.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,966.81. The stock has a market cap of £20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.43.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 127.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of GBX 1,471.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Brands

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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