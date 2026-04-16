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Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Cut to "Hold" at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Imperial Tobacco Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts at UBS Group downgraded Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) from a “strong-buy” to a “hold”, and the stock fell about 4.1%, opening at $38.20.
  • The shares trade below their 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~$42.59 and $42.00) with a 12‑month range of $35.48–$45.60, and the balance sheet shows relatively high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 1.57) and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.37, current ratio 0.74).
  • Imperial Brands is shifting strategically toward next‑generation nicotine and reduced‑risk products — including vaping devices and heated tobacco — alongside its traditional tobacco business.
  • Interested in Imperial Tobacco Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Down 4.1%

IMBBY opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Imperial Tobacco Group has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company's core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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