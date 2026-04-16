Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Cut to "Hold" at UBS Group

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Down 4.1%

IMBBY opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Imperial Tobacco Group has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company's core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

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