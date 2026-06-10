Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells $5,870,380.32 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 45,528 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $5,870,380.32. Following the sale, the director owned 795,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,513,489.12. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 47,479 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $5,890,244.74.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 33,412 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $4,572,098.08.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,313 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $878,580.21.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 38,724 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $5,510,812.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 7,163 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.27.

On Friday, May 29th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total transaction of $3,955,096.08.

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Impinj Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.69. 408,218 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,997. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $144.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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