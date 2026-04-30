Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.04, but opened at $155.00. Impinj shares last traded at $141.4140, with a volume of 297,640 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Impinj

Here are the key news stories impacting Impinj this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised Q2 guidance sharply: management set EPS guidance of $0.770–$0.820 and revenue guidance of $103M–$106M, both well above consensus — this stronger forward guide is the primary driver of the stock move. Q1 Results & Guidance Press Release

Company raised Q2 guidance sharply: management set EPS guidance of $0.770–$0.820 and revenue guidance of $103M–$106M, both well above consensus — this stronger forward guide is the primary driver of the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175 price target, signaling analyst confidence and adding upside expectations relative to the current price. Benzinga

Needham & Company reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175 price target, signaling analyst confidence and adding upside expectations relative to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Some services (Zacks) note an EPS beat on the headline Q1 number (reported $0.14 vs Zacks' $0.11 estimate), which tempers concerns about profitability even though revenue was weak. Zacks Q1 Coverage

Some services (Zacks) note an EPS beat on the headline Q1 number (reported $0.14 vs Zacks' $0.11 estimate), which tempers concerns about profitability even though revenue was weak. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for deeper detail on the drivers behind the guidance and margin assumptions — useful for investors deciding whether the guide is credible. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for deeper detail on the drivers behind the guidance and margin assumptions — useful for investors deciding whether the guide is credible. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results were mixed: revenue of $74.25M missed consensus (~$96.6M) and some consensus EPS figures were higher than reported, highlighting near-term demand weakness that management needs to overcome. This is the main risk to the rally if forward guidance proves optimistic. MarketBeat Q1 Recap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a "mixed" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -362.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Impinj's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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