Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.59 and last traded at $128.01. 171,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 568,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Evercore set a $144.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Down 7.8%

The company's fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 7,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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