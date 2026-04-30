Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,096,743 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 9,482,097 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,311 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

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Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $165.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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