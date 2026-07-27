Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0252 per share and revenue of $166.9250 million for the quarter. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $165.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.35 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 7.27%.Independence Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $16.61 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,420.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.19.

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Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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