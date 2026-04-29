Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 492,836 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 644,457 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Independent Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Independent Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,381,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,911 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 146,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 76,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company's stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.1%

IBCP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 42,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation NASDAQ: IBCP is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company's offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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