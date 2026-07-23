Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.08 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Independent Bank's conference call:

Second-quarter earnings improved to $18.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, up from $16.9 million, or $0.81, a year ago, supported by stronger net interest income and margin expansion.

to $18.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, up from $16.9 million, or $0.81, a year ago, supported by stronger net interest income and margin expansion. Loan growth remained strong at $105.8 million for the quarter, or 9.8% annualized, driven mainly by commercial lending growth of $92.6 million and supported by a healthy pipeline for the rest of 2026.

at $105.8 million for the quarter, or 9.8% annualized, driven mainly by commercial lending growth of $92.6 million and supported by a healthy pipeline for the rest of 2026. Net interest margin expanded to 3.71%, up six basis points from the prior quarter, with management saying the bank has further room to benefit from asset remixing and favorable yield-curve conditions.

to 3.71%, up six basis points from the prior quarter, with management saying the bank has further room to benefit from asset remixing and favorable yield-curve conditions. Credit quality was mostly stable , with non-performing loans at 74 basis points of total loans and past-due loans improving quarter over quarter, though one discussed commercial development exposure continues to weigh on the figures.

, with non-performing loans at 74 basis points of total loans and past-due loans improving quarter over quarter, though one discussed commercial development exposure continues to weigh on the figures. Expenses were elevated at $37.8 million, above guidance, due to litigation, incentive accrual catch-up, advertising, and merger-related costs; management said core run-rate expenses should stay near the high end of the prior range until HCB synergies are realized after the November system conversion.

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Independent Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 76,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,665. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $740.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Independent Bank from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $48,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,492.07. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2,062.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation NASDAQ: IBCP is a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its primary subsidiary, Independent Bank, the company offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and corporate clients. The company's offerings span traditional branch-based banking as well as digital and mobile platforms.

Independent Bank provides deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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