indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

