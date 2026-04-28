Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.1120, but opened at $29.4050. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $29.4050, with a volume of 419 shares.

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Indra Sistemas Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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